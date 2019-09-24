Posted: Sep 24, 2019 3:09 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2019 3:09 PM

Max Gross

A deal between Nowata County and Craig County for a proposed emergency warning system could be reached in the near future. Nowata County Emergency Management Director Laurie Summers brought the idea to the light at Monday’s county commissioner’s meeting.

Summers says the county doesn’t have alerts for all kinds of emergencies. Currently, Craig County uses the Code Red system which allows the county to send GIS based alerts for a wide variety of scenarios. Summers explains further.

The potential agreement would allow Nowata to piggyback off the system used in Craig County. The commissioners approved the item allowing Summers to negotiate with Craig County. Summers plans to present this to the Craig County 911 Board on October 7.