Posted: Sep 24, 2019 3:48 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2019 3:49 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma is a state that has one of the highest rates of uninsured drivers across the country. To combat this problem, cameras are being installed on roadways to find these uninsured drivers. Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher says permanent cameras have been installed in Tulsa and Oklahoma City since May, but rural parts of Oklahoma will soon see the effects of this new policy.

Fisher says the county commissioners don't have to sign off on this and that they plan on starting in Osage County in the next month. Fisher went on to explain how the program works.

Fisher said he has already seen positive effects from when the program first started four months ago.

Fisher brought this to the attention of the Board of Osage County Commissioners on Monday.