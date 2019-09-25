Posted: Sep 25, 2019 10:48 AMUpdated: Sep 25, 2019 10:48 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation 5K Buffalo Run will take place Saturday, October 5th at the Osage Hills State Park. Registration starts at 6:45 a.m. and the race starts at 8.

There will be medals handed out for runners who finish in the top three of each age group. The overall top male and female finisher will receive a $100 gift card. Second place finishers will receive a $75 gift card. T-shirts will be available while supplies last.

To sign up ahead of time, go to runsignup.com/osagenation5kbuffalorun. The pre-registration deadline is October 1. For more information, call 918-287-5525.