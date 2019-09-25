Posted: Sep 25, 2019 1:24 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2019 1:24 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce invites you to their upcoming Lunch Forum.

They will welcome Greg Garland, Chairman and CEO of Phillips 66, who will be giving an update on the company. You can register today by going to Bartlesville.com or by calling 918.336.8708. An email can also be sent to tcruse@bartlesville.com.

It costs $25 per person or $275 for a reserved table of 8.