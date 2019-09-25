Posted: Sep 25, 2019 1:33 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2019 1:33 PM

Garrett Giles

It's homecoming week for four area schools and you can listen to interviews with homecoming royalty from each school on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 and KRIG 104.9.

At Nowata High School, it's Stay Aloft / Hawaii Day. Homecoming interviews begin on KRIG 104.9 at 5:15 p.m. with junior attendant Kourtnie Moore and junior escort Nick Sagel compliments of Totel CSI and Coffeyville Community College.

Its Twin Day at Oologah High School. Homecoming royalty interviews begin on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 at 5:45 tonight with attendants Caitlyn McClemore and Raegan Maple and escort Skyler Whisenhunt compliments of Totel CSI and Coffeyville Community College.

In Bartlesville, it's Career Day at Wesleyan Christian High School. Homecoming royalty interviews with air at 5:26 p.m. on KWON with junior attendant Jasmine Gonzalez and junior escort Johnathon Thibeault compliments of Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

At Caney Kansas High School, it's “Which, Witch is which Day.” Homecoming interviews continue on KRIG at 5:45 p.m. with senior attendant Lilly Reed and senior escort Lance Moore compliments of Totah Communications, Totel CSI and Walmart Supply Chain.