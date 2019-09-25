Posted: Sep 25, 2019 2:30 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2019 2:40 PM

Garrett Giles

The Green Lake Bridge project located in the far southeast corner of Washington County received some attention this week from the County Commissioners.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap oversees the bridge in District 3 and he discussed with his colleagues the need to relocate potable waterlines in the area to facilitate the project. He said it will be like the Matoka Bridge in that it will have a stem wall on the west side of the bridge because it is located in a low land area.

The Commissioners said that it is important to protect the bridge structures like the Green Lake Bridge in Washington County. They said this helps mitigate loss and it is the reason they did not see as much damage as they could have last spring when historic flooding impacted the area.

All bridges are in great condition in Washington County, which is a unique problem to have anywhere in the State of Oklahoma. A supplemental agreement to a utility relocation agreement not to exceed $31,859 was approved.