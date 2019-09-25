Posted: Sep 25, 2019 2:36 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2019 2:36 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after failing to register as a sex offender. Jorge Sanchez appeared over teleconference at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing the felony charges. Sanchez stated in court that he lived in Claremore.

According to court records Sanchez had not checked with the sheriff’s office despite being listed as sex offender in Washington County. Sanchez was convicted of child sexual assault in 2004 in Colorado. He stated to District Judge Linda Thomas, “My past isn’t relevant to this.”

The District Attorney’s office mentioned Sanchez had at least three prior felonies. His bond was set at $35,000.