Posted: Sep 25, 2019 2:39 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2019 2:39 PM

Max Gross

The Dewey Bulldoggers will face a sizable challenge in the first game of district play as week 4 action nears. The Doggers will host Victory Christian as they begin play in 2A District 3 on Friday. Dewey is 2-1 after taking care of Vinita 42-20 last week. Head coach Trent Turner is confident in the start the team has built.

Senior outside linebacker Grant Johnson led a stupendous efforts by the Dogger defense last week. Johnson totaled two sacks in the win over the Hornets. Johnson and the Dewey front seven will need to play another solid game to defeat VC. Turner says it’s great to have another leader in the middle of the field.

The Conquerors were a playoff team in 2018 but appear to have fallen on hard times with a 1-2 start. Dewey and Victory Christian set for 7 p.m. on Friday. No radio coverage for the Doggers this week.