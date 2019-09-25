Posted: Sep 25, 2019 3:19 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2019 3:23 PM

Garrett Giles

The Tower Green Design Committee met to discuss the on-going Tower Center at Unity Square project in Bartlesville.

During their midday meeting on Wednesday, the Committee heard an update on the project from Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen. He said there are still several items that have been left off that the Committee has wanted to make a priority in the project.

After much discussion, City Manager Mike Bailey recapped what the Committee had agreed upon. He said they can emphasize to corporate donors the need to raise $120,000 for the 8 trees, green screens, offsite concrete and stage equipment that they want to add back to the Tower Center project. Jonesplan will also come back to Bailey on a deadline for the trees.

With all that information, Bailey will then speak with donors to clearly communicate what they need and when they need it. Any public donor campaign could potentially start after this effort.

Naming rights and donor agreements took up the bulk of the hour and a half meeting. Donor recognition elements for placement at the stage area of the project was also discussed at the meeting.

Overall, everyone loved the design and only had minor inquiries on it. The Committee ultimately agreed that they need to have another piece in the area to recognize the voters who approved the project in March 2018. They said without the voters, the project would not even be in existence.

Voters approved $1.75 million for the downtown community green space project in the General Obligation Bond Election held in March 2018. The space will be located between the Price Tower and the Bartlesville Community Center, at Sixth Street and Dewey Avenue, and will be maintained and operated by both organizations. To see the concept design for the donor recognition element for placement, look below.

The Tower Green Design Committee will meet again on Wednesday, Oct. 30th.