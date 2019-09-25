Posted: Sep 25, 2019 5:54 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2019 8:42 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority met Wednesday afternoon and have decided to assist Cooper and Mill Brewing Company with financing assistance. The Brewing Company will be located at 200 South Dewey Ave. and they hope to be open in late April. John Kane has had a vision to start up a brewery for the last five years. Kane explains how he hopes the company will look when they first open.

With the equipment they are currently buying, the company could currently make up to 10,000 barrels of beer before having to get more. Kane said the company had trouble finding a name, but explains on how they settled with Cooper and Mill Brewing Company.

Cooper and Mill Brewing Company hopes to have 10 beers on tap. They plan on having an area for pool tables along with a corn hole set. Their plan is to start selling locally at area restaurants in Bartlesville before reaching out to Tulsa, Stillwater and Oklahoma City.

While they don't plan on serving food, Cooper and Mill Brewing Company does plan on reaching out to area restaurants and have “runners” who would bring food back to the brewery where the patrons could eat inside the brewery.