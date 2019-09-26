Posted: Sep 26, 2019 4:48 AMUpdated: Sep 26, 2019 4:48 AM

Tom Davis

Personal injury collision occurred Wednesday night at approximately 10:43 p.m. at US-169 and CR E15 Road approximately 3 miles south of Lenapah, Ok in Nowata County.

A 2014 Dodge Ram driven by Rodney D. Cline (SIC), white male, age 27, of Bartlesville, Ok. was southbound on US169 when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Volvo semi driven by Myles K Shupe (SIC), white male, age 33, of Tulsa, Ok.

Cline was transported by Nowata County EMS, then transferred to Bartlesville EMS to St Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Ok. He was admitted in serious but stable condition with arm, leg, and head injuries.

Shupe was not injured.