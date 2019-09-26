Posted: Sep 26, 2019 9:50 AMUpdated: Sep 26, 2019 9:50 AM

Garrett Giles

It's homecoming week for four area schools and you can listen to interviews with homecoming royalty from each school on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 and KRIG 104.9.

At Nowata High School, its Favorite Teacher Day. Homecoming interviews with NHS royalty start on KRIG 104.9 at 5:15 p.m. with senior attendant Paige Atkisson and senior escorts Kruz Przybysz-szentes and Dayne Bowlin compliments of Totel CSI and Walmart Supply Chain.

It’s Jersey Day at Oologah High School. Homecoming interviews begin on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 at 5:45 p.m. with attendant Maddisen Murphy and escorts Daniel Long and Bryce Long compliments of Totah Communications, Totel CSI and Walmart Supply Chain.

Over at Wesleyan Christian High School in Bartlesville, it’s Holiday Day. Homecoming royalty interviews begin on KWON at 5:26 p.m. with senior attendants Makhenzie Brown and Meghan Clark and senior escort Austin Cobb compliments of Walmart Supply Chain.

And it’s Follow the Yellow Brick Road, Career Day and/or College Day at Caney Kansas High School. Homecoming interviews begin on KRIG 104.9 at 5:45 p.m. with senior attendant Kimberly Salazar and senior escort Ben Nunneley compliments of Totah Communications, Totel CSI and Coffeyville Community College.