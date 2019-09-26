Posted: Sep 26, 2019 11:38 AMUpdated: Sep 26, 2019 11:47 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Fire Department’s Annual Pancake Day will be here before we know it.

If you would like to participate in the breakfast, you can message Dewey Fire on Facebook. Any of the firefighters at the Dewey Fire Department can help you as well.

The Annual Pancake Day for Dewey Fire will be held Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey next to the high school. It is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 28 th from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Advanced tickets cost $6. Tickets at the door cost $7. All proceeds from the breakfast will go to the Dewey Fire Department.