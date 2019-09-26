Posted: Sep 26, 2019 1:33 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2019 1:36 PM

Garrett Giles

A lease parking agreement between the Bartlesville First Baptist Church and the Washington County Board of Commissioners was approved this week.

Construction of a parking lot between the County Administration Building and the County Courthouse located along 400 S. Johnstone Ave in Bartlesville is almost under way courtesy of Stout Construction.

As a result, Commissioner Mitch Antle said County employees will need to temporarily surrender their parking since the Commissioners have agreed to clear the property so crews can get to work. He said they will have to start parking in the area south of 4th Street in Bartlesville in front of the wall that's in the parking lot that is directly behind the Arvest mini-bank. There are 20 total spots for them to use.

The lease parking agreement with Bartlesville First Baptist Church is for $25 per month. The three structures between the County Administration and the Courthouse were demolished on Saturday, Feb. 17th, 2019.

Then, Commissioner Mike Dunlap said Dan Keleher Architects drew up plans for the construction of the parking lot that would include 35 parking spaces for County workers.