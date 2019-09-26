Posted: Sep 26, 2019 1:54 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2019 1:58 PM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford introduced Jodi Dishman, an Edmond attorney, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Dishman was nominated by President Donald Trump on August 14, 2019, to serve as Judge on the US District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma. Sen. Lankford said he was highly honored to introduce and recommend her to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Dishman currently serves as an attorney at McAfee & Taft law firm in Oklahoma City and is President of the Oklahoma City chapter of the Federal Bar Association. Dishman previously clerked for two judges on the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.