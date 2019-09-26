Posted: Sep 26, 2019 2:22 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2019 4:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey's Western Heritage Weekend is set to celebrate Oklahoma's early beginning with lots of activities for the entire family to enjoy.

The Tom Mix Festival start on Saturday, Sept. 28th at 8:00 a.m. with a Miles for Mammogram 5K run and 2K fun walk. Other events to enjoy on Saturday include a Longhorn parade at noon, music, kids games, gunfights, stick horse rodeo and much more. The day ends that evening with a street fight at 5:00 p.m. on Main Street. Tickets cost $15 for the fight.

The 15th Annual Wild West Show at Prairie Song, IT has been canceled, however. It was scheduled to take place on Sunday, but conditions are too wet.

For tickets, contact the Tom Mix Museum at 918.534.1555. They are open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

(Photo courtesy: Dewey Western Heritage Weekend Facebook)