Posted: Sep 26, 2019 2:49 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2019 4:31 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a false impersonation charge and felony warrants late Tuesday night.

According to an affidavit, the arresting officer was advised that Treshaun Reed had two felony warrants and was also told of Reed's possible location in the 400 Block of S. Shawnee in Bartlesville. Other officers arrived at the scene after the warrants and description of Reed were confirmed.

All officers exited their vehicles, made their way to Reed's apartment, and surrounded the building. A woman answered the door when the officers came knocking. The arresting officer saw Reed seated on a couch in the living room at this time.

They told the woman about the warrants out for Reed's arrest. When officers asked Reed for his name, he said he went by “Kemar Grey.” Reed was asked for his actually name several times before officers placed him in handcuffs for the warrants and for false impersonation to create liability.

Reed's bond was set at $15,000. He is due back in court on Friday, Oct. 11th.