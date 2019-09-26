Posted: Sep 26, 2019 3:13 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2019 3:13 PM

Tom Davis

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) today again rose on the Senate floor to urge his colleagues to pass his bipartisan Prevent Government Shutdowns Act. Lankford introduced the Prevent Government Shutdowns Act earlier this year with Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), and the bill passed the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC) in June. HSGAC Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) also recently penned an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal in support of the bill.

Lankford released an episode on The Breakdown with James Lankford on his bill. Lankford and Hassan wrote an opinion piece on their simple, bipartisan legislation in July.

Lankford is a member of the Senate HSGAC Committee.