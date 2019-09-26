News
Sep 26, 2019
Oklahoma's First Vaping-Associated Lung Injury Case Confirmed
Oklahoma's first vaping-associated lung injury has been confirmed and it is a minor living in Tusla County according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
State health officials began investigating the case in early September when they issued an advisory to health care providers requesting them to report any cases of severe pulmonary disease of unknown origin or a history of e-cigarette use.
Patients involved in the nationwide investigation have reported symptoms such as prolonged cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, fever and abdominal pain. Individuals who have a history of e-cigarette use or vaping in the last 90 days, and are experiencing any of these symptoms should contact a health care provider as soon as possible.
State health officials strongly advise against buying e-cigarettes and vaping products off the street and modifying products or adding substances not intended by the manufacturer.
At no time are e-cigarette or vaping products recommended for use by youth, young adults, pregnant women or adults who do not currently use tobacco products. There is no safe amount of nicotine exposure, and there is no e-cigarette product or vape device recommended by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a cessation device.
