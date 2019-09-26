Posted: Sep 26, 2019 3:53 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2019 3:55 PM

Ty Loftis

Mike Jackson with Upstairs Downtown of Springfield, Illinois gave a residential feasibility study to show how realistic it would be for people to live in lofts downtown in Bartlesville. Jackson feels like that potential is there.

Jackson said he has seen the desire for downtown housing in cities across the country, but the key is finding people willing to invest.

The downstairs business owners must be on board with having the upstairs lofts. Director of the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority, Chris Wilson, talked about one of the interactions he had with an owner.

Six of these seven lofts are in the historic district of downtown Bartlesville.