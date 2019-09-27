Posted: Sep 27, 2019 9:26 AMUpdated: Sep 27, 2019 11:05 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen and Undersheriff Jon Copeland spoke to the Copan Board of Trustees in a special called meeting on Thursday evening.

During the meeting, the law enforcement contract between the County and the Town of Copan that was approved by the County Commissioners on Monday, Sept. 16th was discussed. During the meeting, town officials came up with a memorandum of understanding with Sheriff Owen and Undersheriff Copeland.

The Sheriff’s Office told the Copan Board of Trustees that they would bring the MOU to the attention of the Washington County Commissioners on Monday. If it is approved, the Copan Board of Trustees will review the decision in their next meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 1st at 6:00 p.m. They meet at the Copan Town Hall located at 112 N. Caney St.

What we know so far is that the contract runs through June 2020 and it is said to pay an off-duty deputy to provide the services for $40 per hour. Sheriff Owen said they will still have normal patrols through the area regardless of what happens.