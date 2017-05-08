Posted: Sep 27, 2019 10:03 AMUpdated: Sep 27, 2019 10:03 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning and they have a lot to discuss.

There will be a public hearing to discuss the proposed establishment of a county fire department. This would be known as the Green Country Fire District.

There will be a portion of the meeting designated for businesses to get their Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Certificates of Compliance signed. The commissioners will also discuss a more efficient way to sign these Certificates moving forward.

The commissioners will look to sign interlocal agreements with the city of Tulsa, Skiatook and Sperry. They will also consider signing interlocal agreements with the Skiatook and Sperry School Systems.

The commissioners will also enter into executive session to interview applicants for the Fairgrounds Caretaker position.

The meeting begins at 10 o’clock for those interested in attending.