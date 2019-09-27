Posted: Sep 27, 2019 10:14 AMUpdated: Sep 27, 2019 10:14 AM

Garrett Giles

It's homecoming week for four area schools and you can listen to interviews with homecoming royalty from each school on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 and KRIG 104.9.

At Nowata High School, its Thorwback / Spirit Day. Homecoming interviews with NHS royalty start on KRIG 104.9 at 5:15 p.m. with senior attendants Moshonie Rice and Patience Hedden and senior escorts Josiah Clark and Dillon Barnes compliments of Totel CSI, Sonic and Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

It’s Extreme Spirit Day at Oologah High School. Homecoming interviews begin on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 at 5:45 p.m. with attendant Kyah Dixon and escorts Josh Braden and Jasper Radar compliments of Totah Communications, and Totel CSI.

Over at Wesleyan Christian High School in Bartlesville, it’s Spirit Day. Homecoming royalty interviews begin on KWON at 5:26 p.m. with senior attendant Gabby Ratzlaff and senior escorts Levi Harper and Tyler Orphin compliments of Walmart Supply Chain.

And it’s No Place Like Home Day at Caney Kansas High School. Homecoming interviews begin on KRIG 104.9 at 5:45 p.m. with senior attendant Lani Wilson and senior escort Trey Richey compliments of Totah Communications, and Totel CSI.