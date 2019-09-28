Posted: Sep 28, 2019 10:25 AMUpdated: Sep 27, 2019 10:30 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners have a relatively light agenda for their next meeting.

To get the ball rolling, they will consider an addendum to an already agreed upon law enforcement contract with the Town of Copan. This memorandum of understanding between the Sheriff’s Office and the town for the services was approved almost two weeks ago by the Commissioners.

Next in the meeting, a contract labor agreement between the Washington County Mental Health Court and Robert Fries of Fries & Fries will be reviewed. The Commissioners’ agenda items conclude with a resolution for the disposal of a Roscoe Oil Distributor.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on the second floor of the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in Bartlesville. Their meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m.