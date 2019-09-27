Posted: Sep 27, 2019 12:50 PMUpdated: Sep 27, 2019 1:00 PM

Garrett Giles

In the final two weeks of August, Martha's Task in Bartlesville asked for your vote in State Farm's Neighborhood Assist program.

The results are finally in, and the non-profit did not win the $25,000. However, Director Laura Walton said they were extremely honored to be in the top 200 and they loved all the support they received.

While they didn't win the $25,000, they did win followers. Martha's Task had more than 15,000 contacts on their Facebook page during the month of August. Many out of state voters also supported the non-profit's mission.

Even without the money, Martha's Task looks forward to further support as they continue to provide job training to low income women in the community serving some of the most vulnerable populations including the homeless, mentally ill, domestic violence victims and those who are marginalized by the difficulties of living in poverty.