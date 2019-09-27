Posted: Sep 27, 2019 1:07 PMUpdated: Sep 27, 2019 1:09 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department sent a resolution to the Washington County Commissioners this past week.

District 2 Commissioner Mike Bouvier said the resolution was for the authorization for financial assistance from the Rural Economic Action Plan Fund. He said the Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department desired REAP funding for the purpose of purchasing a four-wheel drive brush truck with safety valves.

It is the hope of the department to use the truck for the mutual aid of other fire departments in Washington County. They also want it for the Oklahoma Task Force outside the County, because a nicer truck will help with their ISO rating.

The Oglesby Fire Department was requesting $30,000 from the REAP fund for the truck. The resolution was approved by the Washington County Commissioners.