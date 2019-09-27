Posted: Sep 27, 2019 1:27 PMUpdated: Sep 27, 2019 1:31 PM

Over 50 beanie babies were recently donated to the Washington County Sheriff's Office by a resident named Helen Peugh.

Undersheriff Jon Copeland said Peugh brought a couple trash bags full of the stuffed animals for the Sheriff's Office to utilize. He said they have a place to store those beanie babies and that the deputies can swing by that part of the Detention Center to grab one or two of them before they leave to cover a shift.

Every beanie babies donated will be used by deputies to give out to children who have witnessed or been a victim to a crime. This is why they have the dolls to hand out to the kids. It is a bigger reason why Peugh's donation (and other donations of stuffed animals) are so vitally important for the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Undersheriff Copeland said it is always nice to have a resource like a stuffed animal to give to a child in a domestic abuse situation. Sadly, a child is sometimes the victim of a crime, which is why having a doll can help deputies comfort a child that's being removed from a bad incident or incidents.

Copeland said they want to reassure the kids that they are going to be okay, that they are with the good guys and that they are going to fix the problem.

The recent donation from Peugh was accepted by Investigator Herb Cline (pictured with Peugh). The donation of the beanie babies is a wonderful deal, and Undersheriff Copeland said that Peugh has been a longtime supporter of law enforcement. He said it is a nice gesture on her part and it also serves as a reminder that anyone can give back to the community.

(Photo courtesy: Washington County Sheriff's Office)