Posted: Sep 27, 2019 2:24 PMUpdated: Sep 27, 2019 2:27 PM

Garrett Giles

Rebecca Jared Dorris has volunteered to host a signing of the State Question 802 Medicaid Expansion petition this Saturday morning at 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the Bartlesville Farmer’s Market.

The Bartlesville Farmer's Market is located at the corner of Frank Phillips Blvd. and Keeler Ave. (the location is pictured) The petition is said to let Oklahomans vote to get more affordable health insurance plans for those making less than $17,000. It is also said to push Oklahoma above its next-to-last-in-the-nation rank in health insurance coverage.

Supposedly, SQ802 is said to bring back federal tax dollars now going to 36 other states who have expanded Medicaid coverage. It is said to help small businesses worry less about providing health care coverage to employees. It may also help save lifeline rural hospitals from bankruptcy.

Either Dorris or other volunteers will try to host this petition at the Bartlesville Farmers Market for the next two or three Saturdays. If you are a business wishing to host a petition, let Cheryl Roberts know by sending her an email. Her email is cherylhrc@gmail.com.