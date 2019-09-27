Posted: Sep 27, 2019 2:34 PMUpdated: Sep 27, 2019 3:53 PM

Ty Loftis

New and exciting changes could be coming to Weeze's Cafe in downtown Bartlesville. Owner Delacey Smith is in the process of handing the business over to his kids. The family has sat down with the Director of the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority, Chris Wilson, and Wilson explains the changes that could be coming to the building.

Smith added that he is excited to see what the future holds for the cafe.

Weeze's has been in business for 24 years. Concept photo courtesy of the BRTA.