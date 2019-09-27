Posted: Sep 27, 2019 2:49 PMUpdated: Sep 27, 2019 4:58 PM

The Washington County District Attorney’s office moved to raise the bond of a repeat offender. Jesus Mendoza saw his bond raised to $500,000 after a motion this week. Mendoza has been arrested three times in 2019.

His most recent arrest came after he threatened to kill multiple individuals on Sunday. Mendoza was also arrested in April after being charged with assault on a police officer. Mendoza allegedly threw a chair at the officer when he was being detained.

Mendoza was also charged in 2018 after an incident in which he and three minors allegedly burglarized a residence and attempted to burn it down.