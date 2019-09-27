Posted: Sep 27, 2019 2:55 PMUpdated: Sep 27, 2019 3:00 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on charges of being a sex offender living within 2,000 feet of a school. John Giddens was seen by a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday.

Court documents allege that Giddens is living on the 1600 block of East Drive in Bartlesville which is in close proximity to Jane Phillips Elementary. Giddens was convicted of child abuse in Clay County, Missouri in 1998.

Giddens saw his bond set at $25,000. He is due back in court on October 11.