Posted: Sep 30, 2019 12:35 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2019 12:38 PM

Garrett Giles

Truity Credit Union was named 5th of the 50 Best Credit Unions to Work For by Credit Union Journal, a project done in partnership with Best Companies Group.

Credit unions on the list range in size from just 31 staff members and under $200 million in assets all the way up to institutions with billions of dollars in assets and thousands of employees. Truity has $830 million in assets and 200 employees.

The ranking found that all 50 credit unions go out of their way to take care of their workers. Truity hosts a biannual employee wellness fair to promote healthy lifestyles. Employees can take part in team building and social events, such as ice cream socials and departmental holiday gatherings. Truity provides its staff with a generous 401k program, an annual bonus program and opportunities to participate in strategic decision making through cross-functional project teams.

As of this month, there are more than 6,000 credit unions in the United States. President and CEO Dennis Halpin said they are so pleased and honored to have been named 5th of the 50 Best Credit Unions to Work For in the United States. He said they believe that happy employees equals happy members.

Earlier this year, Truity was named the number one credit union in Oklahoma by Forbes. Also this year, Truity was named Best Credit Union and Best Mortgage Lender in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Best Credit Union in Lawrence, Kansas, and Best Credit Union in Northwest Arkansas

Truity Credit Union serves over 69,000 members worldwide. It has eight branches in four states, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas and Texas. Truity offers personal checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, as well as competitive business loans for almost any purpose. Visit TruityCU.org to learn more or to apply for a position.

Pictured below is Truity Credit Union employees at their annual Credit ReUnion, October 2018. Truity was named 5th of the 50 Best Credit Unions to Work For in the United States by Credit Union Journal in partnership with Best Companies Group.