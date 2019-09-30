Posted: Sep 30, 2019 1:34 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2019 1:39 PM

Garrett Giles

Rogers State University has launched a completely online Master of Business Administration degree program at a price lower than most major universities.

Oklahoma residents can complete the MBA@RSU program for about $10,880 in total residential tuition and fees. According to RSU, that is among the most competitively priced programs in both Oklahoma and the nation.

The MBA@RSU can be completed in 18 months using eight-week courses that are fully delivered online. It also allows new students to have five different enrollment times each year, including: January, March, June, August and October. You can apply by Oct. 7th for an Oct. 14th start date. Out-of-state residents should inquire about tuition rates.

For more information, call 918.343.6819. You can also visit rsu.edu/MBA or email MBA@rsu.edu.