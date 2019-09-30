Posted: Sep 30, 2019 1:55 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2019 3:32 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska on Monday morning and stayed very busy.

A public hearing was held in an effort to establish the Green Country Fire Department as a county fire district. Fire Chief Glen Quimby stated that their department averages making just over $40,000 a year and with that amount of money, their equipment has became out of date. One person spoke out against the establishment of the county district because taxes would go up, but there were several others who spoke out in favor for Quimby. The commissioners will make a decision on the proposed establishment next week.

Two businesses got their Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Certificate of Compliance letters signed. Moving forward, those needing to get a compliance letter signed must go through the Planning and Zoning Board in Pawhuska.

The commissioners signed an application in the amount of $665,000 for the Oklahoma Federal Lands Access Program to come in and help repair Crystal Bay Road along Skiatook Lake. This is a road that got washed out because of the flooding back in May. Three other REAP grants were signed.

The commissioners signed interlocal agreements with the city of Tulsa, Skiatook and Sperry. They also signed agreements with the Skiatook and Sperry School Districts.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning.