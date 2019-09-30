Posted: Sep 30, 2019 1:58 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2019 1:59 PM

Garrett Giles

It’s homecoming week at Dewey High School and interviews with homecoming royalty air on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 throughout the week of Monday, Sept. 30th through Friday, Oct. 4th.

It was “Bulldoggers Are Something to See Day” at Dewey High School. Students were asked to dress as their favorite meme, Vine, Tik Tok or character. Homecoming royalty interviews begin on KWON at 5:45 p.m. on Monday night.

Interviews will be with Gracie Gastel and Trenton Muninger, compliments of Bartnet IP and Reliable Electric Products. Stay tuned for more interviews with Dewey Dogger homecoming royalty in the days to come.

You can find archived interviews with homecoming candidates under the “On Demand” tab on the home page if you missed the day’s interviews, or if you just want to listen to the interview again.