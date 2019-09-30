Posted: Sep 30, 2019 2:09 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2019 2:12 PM

Garrett Giles

Last Thursday, Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen and Undersheriff Jon Copeland visited the Town of Copan to discuss a memorandum of understanding for law enforcement services to be provided by the Sheriff's Office.

An addendum to the original agreement approved by the Washington County Commissioners approximately two weeks ago was approved by the Commissioners on Monday. Sheriff Owen explained to the Commissioners what was added in Monday morning's meeting.

Regards to municipal tickets as opposed to State of Oklahoma District Court tickets were discussed by Sheriff Owen and the Town of Copan. Essentially, an off-duty deputy from the Sheriff's Office will look at traffic safety and crime prevention.

Animal control situations will be handled exclusively by Copan's animal control officer. That is unless there is truly a need for an off-duty deputy to assist with an animal control matter. Juvenile curfew issues will also be addressed. Sheriff Owen said they will do this without taking people to jail.

Now that the addendum has been approved by the Washington County Commissioners, the Board of Trustees for the Town of Copan will review and consider the Commissioners' decision in their next regular meeting.

The Trustees will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1st.

The contract approved by the Commissioners two weeks ago with the approved addendum on Monday still has an off-duty deputy fulfilling the services for $40 per hour. Those funds will come from the Town of Copan. Sheriff Owen said they will still have on-duty deputies doing their normal patrols in the Copan area as well.