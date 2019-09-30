Posted: Sep 30, 2019 2:34 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2019 4:01 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man is now out of custody on robbery charges after a clerical error reduced his bond. Patrick Jones was arrested on a warrant after he and co-defendant Thomas Conway allegedly broke into a residence and “pistol-whipped” a woman.

Jones was released from custody after posting a $10,000 bond. District judge Linda Thomas admitted that the bond amount was an error and that Jones’ bond should have been $100,000. Conway, the co-defendant has an outstanding warrant in the amount of $100,000. Conway has not been arrested at this time.

Judge Thomas ultimately decided to maintain the bond after hearing from the attorney representing Jones, Richard Mitchell. Mitchell claimed that Jones was not a flight risk. Jones has two previous felony convictions as well.

The incident in question occurred on September 17. According to an affidavit, Jones and Conway allegedly attempted to kick the door in of a residence at an apartment on the 300 block of Chickasaw avenue in Bartlesville. After gaining entry to the residence the victim claimed that both men began questioning her and then hit her in the face with silver pistols multiple times.

The victim further stated that Jones took her cell phone and the two men left. The victim was hospitalized as result of her injuries. She received several facial fractures and underwent surgery.