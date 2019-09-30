Posted: Sep 30, 2019 3:41 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2019 3:41 PM

Tom Davis

Rebecca Wadsworth, a second-grade teacher at Ranch Heights Elementary School, was named a Bartlesville Public School District Teacher of the Month for October by Arvest Bank and Patriot Auto Group.

In recognition of this honor, Ms. Wadsworth was presented with a plaque and a $300 check by Arvest Bank Marketing Manager Annah Fischer and Patriot Auto Group Sales Manager Ty Kent, General Manager Dustin Peck, and Dealer Tatton Manning.

Ms. Wadsworth chose to be a teacher in order to be a person her students can rely on to be heard and cared for and to spark a love for learning. She believes students should be given the skills they need in order to discover the answer themselves in order to create lifelong learners. Ms. Wadsworth has nine years of teaching experience. She has been teaching second-grade students for three years and previously taught pre-kindergarten students.

When asked about her greatest accomplishment, Ms. Wadsworth said it was when she was given a class completely made up of students who were severely below grade level. By the end of the year, four students were on grade level and the majority of the others had shown over a year of growth. Wadsworth said, “Being able to take these struggling students and watch them thrive was a great honor.”

