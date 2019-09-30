Posted: Sep 30, 2019 3:44 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2019 3:44 PM

Ty Loftis

The Green Country Volunteer Fire Department is looking to establish themselves as a County Fire District. Fire Chief Glen Quimby says the amount of money the department makes in a year off of money from the public won't suffice and that is why they are asking the commissioners for help.

Since 1984, the department has been funded by voluntary subscriptions. Quimby said the number of people subscribing represents 25 percent of the coverage areas population. Even if you aren't a subscriber, Quimby says their house will still get serviced.

A resident was at the meeting wandering if the department needed to be a part of the county district because it would raise her taxes. Quimby responded by telling her what kind of shape the department's equipment is in.

On average, the department averages making $41,000 a year. If they were to become established as a county district, Quimby estimates they will make around $160,000. He says this is still short of a desired goal.

The commissioners will make a decision on whether to establish the department as a county district next week.

(Photo Courtesy of Green Country Volunteer Fire Department Facebook Page.)