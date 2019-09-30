Posted: Sep 30, 2019 4:20 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2019 4:55 PM

Max Gross and Garrett Giles

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen, there was a rollover accident on Highway 75 between Dewey and Copan at County Road 1100. The accident occurred just prior to 5:00 p.m.

Emergency personnel from several different agencies responded to the three vehicle accident. Two people were flown by a medical helicopter to Tulsa for their injuries. Another person was taken by EMS to the Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville.

No further details could be given at this time. We will have more information when it becomes available.