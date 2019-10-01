Posted: Oct 01, 2019 1:33 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2019 1:40 PM

Tom Davis

The Chairman and CEO of Phillips 66 was warmly welcomed Tuesday at the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Forum at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Greg Garland was more than happy to share the very positive performance metrics of the company that was founded here in Bartlesville to a highly receptive gathering.

Beyond the dollars and cents, Garland spoke a lot about the company’s growth and how that growth takes place starting with the core values of Phillips 66 to its environmental, societal governance to its chemical portfolio along with its technology advancements and company transformation without forgetting the communities in which their assets are located and where their employees reside.

Garland told those in attendance that about 25 percent of the new jobs last year for the company was in Bartlesville with more coming thanks to a new pipeline.

According to Garland, Phillips 66’s commitment to Bartlesville and Oklahoma was pretty significant with over $206 million paid in taxes, $403 million in Phillips 66 payrolls for 3,198 employees with 61 new hires, $5.9 million in charitable contributions and about 34,860 in volunteer hours.

He also talked proudly about the company's contributions to our local schools.

Following the forum presentation, I spoke one-on-one with Phillips 66 Chairman and CEO Greg Garland. This is podcast is the unedited interview: