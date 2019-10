Posted: Oct 01, 2019 2:14 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2019 2:14 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioner’s meeting, a Fairgrounds Director was hired.

Shane Lyons beat out two other applicants who had applied for the position and District One Commissioner Randall Jones is excited to begin working with him.

Lyons started the job Tuesday morning.