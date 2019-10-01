Posted: Oct 01, 2019 2:29 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2019 2:35 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections in exchange for a guilty plea on one count of attempted arson. Michael Walker Sr. was sentenced last week at the Washington County Courthouse. Walker was also sentenced to one year for violating a protective order.

In this incident Walker attempted to burn down a residence located on the 1300 block of Armstrong Avenue in Bartlesville in December 2018. Walker had started burning near a window of the residence when the victim reported the incident to police. She stated that Walker had gone “crazy” after the incident.

Walker is also facing first degree murder charges for allegedly setting a fire that killed a Dewey woman in 2018. He is set for a preliminary hearing on October 8. Reports from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation claim that 59-year-old Katherine Lowery died from smoke inhalation when a structure located at 501 North Cherokee Avenue in Dewey caught fire. The incident in question occurred on November 6.