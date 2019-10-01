Posted: Oct 01, 2019 2:59 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2019 3:00 PM

Garrett Giles

It’s homecoming week at Dewey High School and interviews with homecoming royalty air on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 throughout the week of Monday, Sept. 30th through Friday, Oct. 4th.

It was “We’re In This Together Day” at Dewey High School. Students were asked to dress as a twin or in a squad. Homecoming royalty interviews begin on KWON at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Interviews will be with Emma Lewis and Blade Jacobson, compliments of Bartnet IP and Oklahoma Wesleyan University. Stay tuned for more interviews with Dewey Dogger homecoming royalty in the days to come.

You can find archived interviews with homecoming candidates under the “On Demand” tab on the home page if you missed the day’s interviews, or if you just want to listen to the interview again.