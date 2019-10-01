Posted: Oct 01, 2019 3:19 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2019 3:19 PM

Ty Loftis

Moving forward, businesses needing to get their Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Certificate of Compliance letters signed in Osage County will have to go about it differently than they have in the past few weeks. Planning and Zoning Director for Osage County, Jake Bruno explains what that new process will be.

Bruno said this was needed for both those working at the courthouse and the business owners.

Bruno says these applications must be in his office no later than 5 o' clock Wednesday evening. The Board of Osage County Commissioners will then sign off on those letters. The Planning and Zoning Office is located at 628 Kihekah Ave. in Pawhuska.