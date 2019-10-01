Posted: Oct 01, 2019 3:45 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2019 4:30 PM

Garrett Giles

Several months have passed since last spring's historic flooding impacted Washington County, but the discussion in terms of assistance continues.

Washington County Emergency Management's Executive Director Kary Cox said they are finally on the Public Assistance side in the discussions with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He said they have primarily been working on the Individual Assistance side, but they are starting to shift the focus to roads, bridges and infrastructure.

For instance, with damaged bridges in the County, they have to visit the sites with the engineers for the County as well as engineers from FEMA. Together they will inspect and verify the flood damages before coming together to what amount qualifies for FEMA reimbursement to help make those permanent damages.

Other areas Washington County has looked at with FEMA is the temporary fixture made throughout the County. Cox said this includes roadway washouts, culvert fixtures and drainage repairs. He said the Commissioners will go in to fill in some areas with gravel so cars can pass through, but they still need permanent fixture to return problem areas to their original state of being.

In a meeting with FEMA on Tuesday, Cox said they were still trying to verify the exact costs and the types of costs that are going to be allowed for a damage assessment. He said they know they have plenty of damages in Washington County, but some of those might not qualify for FEMA assistance.

Cox said the conversations with FEMA will carry on for quite some time. He expects the talks to go well past the end of the year.

When you look at the documentation and inspections of the flood damage in Washington County, go back and look at the verification processes, and finally get to the point where you get the actual reimbursement, it can take a long time. Cox said with all the checks and balances that are required from the Federal Government, it is a complicated process.

In Tuesday's meeting, Washington County Emergency Management and FEMA were clearly in attendance. Cox said representatives from each of the Commissioners' road districts were in attendance. He said each district had a different set of representatives in the meeting.

Overall, Cox said they are continuing to work things out with everyone and with FEMA. He said Washington County has a good relationship with FEMA despite the arduous process. He said FEMA has been helpful and patient during this process and he believes they will get the work they need to get done under wraps.