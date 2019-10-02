Posted: Oct 02, 2019 9:44 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2019 9:45 AM

Garrett Giles

It’s homecoming week at Dewey High School and interviews with homecoming royalty air on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 throughout the week of Monday, Sept. 30th through Friday, Oct. 4th.

Today is “Our Roots Run Deep Day / Western Day” at Dewey High School. Homecoming royalty interviews begin on KWON at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Interviews will be with Jaci Pierce and Alton Shufeldt, compliments of Bartnet IP and Walmart Supply Chain. Stay tuned for more interviews with Dewey Dogger homecoming royalty in the days to come.

The homecoming parade and the community pep rally will be held on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

You can find archived interviews with homecoming candidates under the “On Demand” tab on the home page if you missed the day’s interviews, or if you just want to listen to the interview again.