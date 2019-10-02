Posted: Oct 02, 2019 11:21 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2019 1:16 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Area History Museum will show the 1954 British movie titled “The Angel Who Pawned Her Harp” during its next "Movie Monday."

BAHM Coordinator Jo Crabtree said an angel name Diane Cilento in the movie finds that she needs money to fulfill her mission on Earth. Her only solution to this problem is to pawn her harp.

VCI-Entertainment of Tulsa had this to say about the film: "A beautiful, but naïve angel, Diane Cilento is sent down to Earth to help sort out the lives of ordinary Londoners by guiding them down the pathway to their happiness. She quickly finds a very earthly need for money to accomplish her mission and the only solution to her predicament, is to pawn her harp. A gentle and moving film, weaving elements of sentiment and ingenuity, fantasy and realism, into a very entertaining package!”

The feature will be shown from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the museum on Monday, Oct. 14th. The Bartlesville Area History Museum is located on the fifth floor of City Hall which can be found at 401 S. Johnstone Ave.