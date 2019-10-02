Posted: Oct 02, 2019 1:36 PMUpdated: Oct 02, 2019 1:40 PM

Garrett Giles

Three facilities utilized by the Washington County Emergency Management team have undergone minor renovations.

Executive Director Kary Cox said the projects started two months ago. He said the renovations are still ongoing.

The renovations started with a more significant project at the Emergency Operation Center located at the old Walmart Distribution Center in Bartlesville along SE Adams Blvd. Cox explained that they did those renovations with a generous donation from Phillips 66. That allowed them to make big improvements to their training room at the EOC (pictured to the right).

The renovations to the training room included:

Improved audio/video equipment that now includes capabilities for conference calling and web briefings.

New LED lighting.

New ceiling.

Additional big screen monitors.

New overhead LED projector.

Full surround sound.

Additional marker boards.

Remote viewing to other office spaces within the EOC.

Cox said apart from the Emergency Operation Center the WCEM runs, they have two smaller buildings to keep up with. He said they have the old Bartlesville Fire Station out at Oak Park, which is the Washington County Fire Station now.

WCEM also has another old fire station in Bartlesville they use. That same building was actually used more recently by the Red Cross. The old Red Cross building is on Frank Phillips Blvd between the Eastland and Pennington Hills Shopping Centers in Bartlesville.

Cox said volunteers have put in time to do most of the work, but he estimated that Washington County Emergency Management and the County Fire Department combined have probably spent approximately $2,000 in supplies. He said they have made electrical improvements, they have torn down temporary walls, and they have painted.

A plumber and an electrician has been called in once or twice, but for the most part, volunteer labor has been used and highly appreciated. Cox said they have a lot that they would like to do with their facilities, but all projects are dependent on the availability of funding and what is needed most at the time with their operations.

Upkeep of the buildings is very important, and Cox said they have been opening up space for more supplies and equipment. He said they need to continue to make sure their buildings in good shape and well maintained.