Posted: Oct 02, 2019 2:17 PMUpdated: Oct 02, 2019 2:19 PM

Garrett Giles

District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle for Washington County says he is in the process of establishing an annual review of two of the County's policies.

In their regularly scheduled meeting this week, Commissioner Antle told all in attendance that he thinks the annual review of the Personnel Policy and the Drug and Alcohol Policy has become necessary. He said they see changes every two years from the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, but he believes Washington County needs to be more align with the policies to aid ACCO and SIG/SIF in the County's defense in the event of a situation(s).

The review process started on Tuesday. Once a rough draft is built, Commissioner Antle said all elected officials in Washington County will receive it for further review. The County's Budget Board will then take back the rough drafts from all officials for ratification and approval before sending it to the Washington County Commissioners.

Documentation for the review process is expected to be completed within a week. Commissioner Antle said everyone will have until the end of the month to review the policies.